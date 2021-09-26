Demon Slayer Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Entertainment District Arc Footage

A new promo for Demon Slayer’s second season has revealed some new footage from the Entertainment District arc of the series! Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga might have come to an end last year, but the franchise has continued living with a massively successful anime series and movie slate. The anime will finally be coming back for a full second season of episodes beginning this Fall, but there’s a slight twist as to how it will be making its grand return. Before it gets to completely new story beats, the second season will be having a brief recap.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will officially be kicking off Season 2 on October 10th, but for its first few weeks will be re-adapting the events of the Mugen Train arc that were previously explored during the Mugen Train film. Starting on December 5th, the anime will officially be kicking off the brand new arc not seen adapted before, the Entertainment District arc. It’s going to be some time before we get to see this new arc in action, but a new trailer for the upcoming season shared a brief new look at some of the arc’s biggest events. You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/kimetsu3199/status/1441779991570575361?s=20

Along with sharing a new look at the Entertainment District arc in motion, Demon Slayer also confirmed some new details about the upcoming adaptation for this story. It will be premiering with a special one-hour episodes on December 5th, and will feature Aimer performing the new opening theme, “Zankyo Sanka” (that you can get a tease of in this newest promo) and ending theme “Asa ga Kuru” for the arc specifically. Also confirmed to be joining the cast of the anime for the second season is Miyuki Sawashiro as the villain Daki, who is yet another upper rank demon that Tanjiro and the others need to be ready for.

The Entertainment District arc is the first proper continuation of Gotouge’s story adapted into the anime following the events of the Mugen Train arc and a brief transitional period tying them together. Now that all of this will be coming to the anime for the second season, it’s the best time to look back and get ready for its big premiere. You can currently find Demon Slayer streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, and will be able to check out Season 2 with these services as well this Fall!

What do you think of this new look at Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc in motion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!