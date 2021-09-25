Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals First Details for New Mugen Train Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed the first details for the upcoming Mugen Train recap arc coming in Season 2 of the anime! After making huge waves with the successful debut of its first anime season, and even huger waves with its record breaking box office run for its debut feature film, Koyoharu Gotouge’s original franchise is finally returning for a full second season of the anime this Fall. After confirming it would be premiering next month as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, Demon Slayer has revealed the unique details for what’s actually coming in the new season.

Demon Slayer Season 2 will officially begin its broadcast in Japan on October 10th, but it will be kicking off with a special recap version of the Mugen Train arc that was featured in the previous film. While fans might be a bit worried to see the events of the Mugen Train film once more in this new season, the TV anime will be shaking things up quite a bit with not only re-edits of the scenes, but some brand new material exclusive to the TV anime version as well. It’s going to be a recap, but not a complete retread.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc TV series will include an all-new episode 1 featuring the day leading up to the events in the movie, plus re-edited 6 episodes featuring new scenes and music, for a total of 7 episodes. — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) September 25, 2021

The official Twitter account for Demon Slayer announced that this new version of the Mugen Train arc will begin with a completely new episode featuring the day leading up to when Kyojuro Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma board the titular train. It will then feature six episodes worth of re-edited material from the film with new scenes and music added specially for the TV version of the arc. Not only that, but this recap will only be lasting for seven episodes in total (six if you don’t include the completely new premiere episode).

Artist LiSA will be returning to the franchise to provide the opening theme, “Akeboshi,” and ending theme, “Shirogane,” for the Mugen Train arc specifically before the anime moves onto completely new territory with the Entertainment District arc in December. So while fans might have seen the Mugen Train arc in the film, the anime will be providing a new take on it. But for fans waiting for completely new material, the next mission for the series officially begins on December 5th.

Demon Slayer Season 2 will be streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu alongside its debut in Japan beginning next month