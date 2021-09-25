Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba now has an official release date! Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series has exploded in popularity since the debut of the anime’s first season back in 2019, and it has sparked a whole new wave of fandom for not only the original manga, but huge box office victories for the anime’s debut film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, as well. Fans have been highly anticipating the full second season of the anime, and after confirming its return for the Fall 2021 anime schedule, the official release date has been confirmed…with a twist.

Demon Slayer Season 2 will be officially kicking off the adaptation for the Entertainment District arc of Gotouge’s original manga on December 5th. While this late season debut seems shocking for such a highly anticipated series, there’s actually going to be a very good reason for this. But it’s likely to divide fans who want to jump into the completely new content as soon as possible without reliving the events of the Mugen Train arc from the feature film as Season 2 will be first returning for a new take on Mugen Train beginning on October 10th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the official Entertainment District arc will be kicking off with a one-hour special episode this December, the anime will be returning this Fall with a new version of the Mugen Train arc. Beginning on October 10th, the second season of the anime will be technically starting with seven episodes showing off the Mugen Train arc from the feature film. The premiere episode will be completely new, but the following episodes will feature the events of the Mugen Train arc seen in the film. There will be some brand new footage for fans worried about retreading old ground, but for fans who want a completely new experience it will begin in December with that one-hour episode kicking off the Entertainment District arc.

This means fans will get their fill of new Demon Slayer anime episodes beginning in October, but the truly new story material will begin in December as the anime prepares to finish out its second cour and continue into early 2022 for the remainder of its big anime return. But what do you think of this idea? Curious to see how the TV anime will be handling a recap of the movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!