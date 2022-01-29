Demon Slayer: Tengen’s Confession Gets Emotional With Rengoku Callback

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has brought Kyojuro Rengoku’s spirit back to the spirits with an emotional confession from Tengen Uzui in the newest episode of the series! Although he was with fans for a relatively short time in the grand scheme of the anime franchise, Rengoku continues to leave one of the biggest impacts on the series as a whole since his death signified just how intense the fights against the higher ranked demons was going to get. Now that he’s missing from the series, the next Hashira has taken the central stage with the climax of the Entertainment District arc.

Although he first made his introduction to the second season in an appropriately cocky and flashy way, the Entertainment District arc has begun to show more of what makes Tengen Uzui tick, and more importantly, the ways that distinguish himself from the Hashira that had come before. But as he confessed in the newest episode, he feels like he’s lacking compared to his compatriots but with his sense of bravado he has given Tanjiro and the others the Rengoku bump they really needed to win this fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tanjiro seeing rengoku’s image in tengen is something precious ✨ pic.twitter.com/G8bpRNcHEd — IG | @zoro.inc (@igzoroinc) January 28, 2022

Episode 8 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc sees Tengen staring down both Gyutaro and Daki all the while he’s been dealing with the poison from Gyutaro’s blades now running through his veins. He’s worried about the states of Tanjiro and the others, and given the odds he’s worried about whether or not he’s enough to stop them. But he decides to dig into Rengoku’s bag of tricks and puts on a brave and smiling face with the utter confidence that he will defeat the demon siblings now that they have figured out his tricks.

Tanjiro was shaking out of fear and exhaustion before this, but after hearing Tengen’s confident plea, Tanjiro ultimately sees the visage of Rengoku within him and marks Tengen as someone he can truly count on just as he counted on Rengoku during the Mugen Train fight. More importantly, this gave Tanjiro and the others the morale boost they needed at the right time. So while Tengen feels like Rengoku had shined brighter than he ever could, moments like this bring him closer to that ideal than ever before.

But what do you think? How do you feel about all of the Tengen and Rengoku connections raised with the newest episodes? Do you think Tengen will help Tanjiro and the others make it out alive? Will he end up like Rengoku did during the last fight? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!