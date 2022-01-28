Demon Slayer Reveals How Tengen Feels About His Role As Hashira

Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc hasn’t just introduced us to some of the scariest demons of the Shonen franchise to date, it has also given us one of the series’ biggest heroes in Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira. While Tengen is clearly one of the strongest members of the Hashira, the upper echelon of swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, the brawler with three wives is still unsure of himself and whether he can live up to the memory of Rengoku, the Flame Hashira.

Tengen might be a powerful swordsman as a part of the Hashira, but the Demon Slayer Corps member is currently questioning whether or not he truly has earned his place among the strong warriors seeking to free the world of supernatural threats. In a scene wherein Uzui is addressing Gyutaro, he puts himself down while hyping the other members of the Hashira, noting that the heads of the Corps are all unique, whereas he is not. Taking the opportunity to imagine a conversation with Rengoku, who was killed by the demon Akaza, the Flame Hashira encourages and puts down Tengen at the same time, while also begging him to look after Tanjiro and his young friends during this turbulent time.

Twitter User Yxngbaji captured the moment wherein Tengen Uzui hypes his fellow members of the Hashira, as he continues his battle against the demon Gyutaro, with the poison from the anemic supernatural brawler causing the member of the Demon Slayer Corps quite a few problems in the Entertainment District Arc:

Tengen ain’t even have to do rengoku like that frfr bro☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/SQCjzZ145z — 𝗫⁺ (@bajisfuneral) January 23, 2022

Currently, there are around three episodes left in the second season of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc, though the studio responsible for the anime adaptation has yet to announce how the story of Tanjiro will continue. With the first film of the franchise, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, becoming the biggest anime movie of all time by bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at theaters, we definitely wouldn’t be shocked to see a movie arrive before a potential third season hits the small screen.

Do you think Tengen has earned his place as a Hashira? What Hashira do you want to see join forces with Tanjiro in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.