Demon Slayer Really Went All Out With Season 2’s Newest Animation: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is hard to beat at this point when it comes to quality. The show’s first season is now infamous for its animation, and Tanjiro continued the reputation with his first movie. Now, season two is heating up, andits most recent episode proved ufotable is going all out with its art right now.

The most recent episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made the fighter’s strength quite clear. While Tanjiro and Zenitsu fought their own awesome battles, Tengen and Gyutaro were a marvel to behold. The animators at ufotable did not skimp on any scene this week, and fans are freaking out over the animation as you can see below.

Now, fans are wondering how the rest of season two will shake out, and they have high hopes. The talent at ufotable isn’t known to disappoint, and the season’s production schedule allowed for this kind of quality. So if you thought this latest episode of Demon Slayer was wild, well – you haven’t seen anything yet.

What do you think of Demon Slayer‘s latest episode? Has season two lived up to expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

