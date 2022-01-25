Demon Slayer Gives Important Update on Tanjiro’s Current State

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba updated fans on how badly Tanjiro Kamado has really been hurt with the newest episode of the series! The second season has reached its final slate of episodes, and that means that the final climactic fight of the Entertainment District Arc has truly begun. Tanjiro has now joined forces with the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma as they all need to work together to take down the demonic siblings Daki and Gyutaro. But since Tanjiro has been facing off against Daki this entire time, he has taken some major lumps through the episodes thus far.

Tanjiro has been fighting against Daki with the first few episodes of the Entertainment District Arc so far, and he’s wrecked his body to a totally critical condition. Although he’s been able to keep himself standing through sheer grit and adrenaline alone, Tanjiro is still trying to will himself enough strength to now properly support Tengen in the fight ahead. But as the newest episode demonstrates, Tanjiro’s much worse off than his current brave demeanor might suggest as he’s actually barely standing.

Episode 8 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc teams up Tanjiro with Tengen, and Tanjiro immediately realizes just how far out of his depth he really is as Gyutaro is moving far too fast for him to keep up with. This is not only a reflection of that weakness Tanjiro had been worrying about before, but as Tengen observes, Tanjiro’s body is actually much worse for wear than he let on. The shoulder wound he sustained is still bleeding profusely even if Tanjiro has managed to temporarily slow it down.

Not only that, but one of Tanjiro’s arms is so damaged that the only thing allowing him to hold up his sword is the fact that he was wrapped it with a cloth. That means regardless of Tanjiro’s desire to help, he’s going to be held up by his injuries and each push makes him that much more hurt with every passing moment. He’s literally running on fumes, and that means the fight needs to end as soon as possible before even worse comes to pass.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Tanjiro’s place in the fight against the Upper Six siblings so far? How do you think it will all come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!