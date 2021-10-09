Demon Slayer Season 2 Trailer Shares First-Look at Tanjiro’s Fight With Daki

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shared the first look at Tanjiro Kamado’s fight with the new villain Daki coming in Season with a new trailer! The Fall 2021 anime schedule has kicked off with several new anime making their debut along with a bunch of notable returns for the season so far, but soon Demon Slayer will be coming back for its highly anticipating second batch of episodes. After spending some time with the Mugen Train arc for the first few episodes, the second season will be taking on the next major arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga later this year.

Season 2 will be spending the first few weeks of episodes exploring a new take on the Mugen Train arc seen in the movie, but starting on December 5th, the anime will be officially kicking off the Entertainment District arc of the series. This next major phase features Tanjiro and the others’ next mission as they investigate rumors popping up in a certain red light district, and soon they find out that there are some demonic new threats to take on. This includes the major new addition at the center of all the promotional materials thus far, and the newest trailer shows off the first look at Tanjiro’s fight with this new villain! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Entertainment District arc will be introducing Daki to the anime, and this new demon will be voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter, Sinon in Sword Art Online). Daki, like Akaza introduced during the Mugen Train arc, is yet another member of the Upper Ranks. Tanjiro barely scraped by in the fight against Rui in the first season, and struggled even more so against Enmu on the Mugen Train, so the fact that he’ll be taking on such a powerful demon head on is certainly a major tease for the kind of high octane action we’ll be seeing in the new episodes.

The Entertainment District arc will be kicking off with a one-hour special episode this December, so the anime has some big plans for the arc too. If the manga version of the arc is anything to go by, this fight between Tanjiro and Daki is really only scratching the surface of what we can expect from the rest of the fights coming this season. But what do you think? Are you excited for the Entertainment District arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!