Demon Slayer Reveals Zenitsu’s Biggest Declaration Yet

Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc came hot on the heels of the conclusion of the Mugen Train Saga, with Tanjiro and his young Demon Slayer Corps friends joining forces with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. While the battle is heating up between our heroes and the demons known as Gyutaro and Daki, Zenitsu is the one to step up to the plate with the unlikely swordsman growing more in this storyline than ever before.

Zenitsu is an interesting character in the Shonen series created by Koyoharu Gotouge, especially considering that he pals along with a swordsman wearing a boar head and a half-demon child spending most of her time in a box. While his cowardice has been a big part of his character from the jump, on top of his love of women, Zenitsu has grown considerably in the latest arc, seemingly managing to make demands of demons despite the fact that he was once so scared of them that he couldn’t move. While he is taking on the demon Daki completely asleep, which is how he’s able to access his full power, he’s showing some serious bravery in the Entertainment District Arc all the same.

Twitter User Manjirology was able to capture some of the most intense moments of Zenitsu during the Entertainment District ARc so far, with him standing up to a top-tier demon while conscious and his zoned-out state demanding that Daki apologize for the torment she had caused the younger workers at the establishment Zenitsu found himself at undercover:

zenitsu’s character development is top tier pic.twitter.com/Cvf9evpaUY — ry // (@manjirology) January 24, 2022

Though Zenitsu has mostly been facing off against Daki throughout this latest arc, the main threat has arrived in the form of Gyutaro, Daki’s brother who re-attached her decapitated head to her shoulders and stated that the two shared the same body. While Tengen is clearly one of the most powerful Demon Slayers in the world today, even the Sound Hashira will need some help on this one, with Tanjiro joining his side to battle Gyutaro while Zenitsu and Inosuke are currently tangling with Daki on the rooftops of the District.

What do you think of Zenitsu’s development in the Entertainment District Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.