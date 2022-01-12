Demon Slayer Teases Zenitsu’s True Potential Thanks to Season 2

Whether you want to admit it or not, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has its favorites. Tanjiro definitely leads the pack with others like Rengoku, and it shows given their airtime. Of course, there are other favorites like Zenitsu who are still proving themselves to fans, and season two has made it a mission to level up the blonde swordsman. And if you are caught up with the anime, then you will have seen Zenitsu tout his true power at long last.

After all, the show went live with a new episode, and it was there fans were visited by Zenitsu. While Tanjiro continued his fight with Daki, the blonde fighter teamed up with Inosuke as usual. It was there Daki laid a trap for the pair, and Zenitsu showed the demon his true power… by falling asleep.

Yes, you heard right. Yet again, Zenitsu managed to tap into his true power by falling asleep on a mission. When Daki lays a trap for the swordsmen with her ribbons, Inosuke is taken off guard just long enough to put the whole group in danger. However, Zenitsu’s sharp hearing still works when he is asleep, and he uses the first Thunder Breathing step to destroy the trap in seconds.

Inosuke puts it best at the end by telling Zenitsu he might just want to sleep during every battle. And while that would make him more powerful, it would end up crippling Zenitsu. Sure, he can access his true power when he’s asleep, but Zenitsu needs to learn how to harness that strength while he is fully conscious in Demon Slayer. It seems the swordsman is making progress in that respect, but he still has a long way to go. So unless Zenitsu becomes narcoleptic, he needs to keep his unconscious habit at bay until he can control it while awake.

Do you think Zenitsu’s sleepy battles are his best? And will he be able to harness his strength while awake at some point…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.