Demon Slayer Debuts Zenitsu’s Most Electrifying Scene Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really went all out with Zenitsu Agatsuma’s biggest moment yet in the newest episode of the series! With the second season now in the midst of its final string of episodes, the climactic final fight of the Entertainment District Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series is in full swing. With Daki revealing that she wasn’t the only major Upper Six demonic threat that Tanjiro and the others need to take down, it’s become a full on team up between Tengen Uzui and the others in order to take down the demonic siblings.

The newest episode of the series officially kicked off the fight in question as Tengen now finds himself in the middle of a fight against both Daki and Gyutaro, but thankfully he’s not fighting alone as Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu soon come to his aid. While Zenitsu has shown off some flashy moments in the season thus far, the newest episode took it to the next level when he speedily struck Daki and removed her from the equation before the fight against the demonic siblings really took off. Check it out below as spotted by @Ario_Kamado on Twitter:

Episode 8 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc officially kicked off the final fight of the arc with a full on brawl between the demon slayers and the demonic siblings, and Tengen figures out that in order to truly defeat them that they must cut both of their heads off at the same time. This is a lot easier said than done as the siblings work so closely together, but soon Zenitsu actually jumps in and separates the demon siblings with a flashy demonstration of just how well his technique truly comes in handy.

Zenitsu has been one of the key players in the arc thus far despite the fact that he’s been asleep the entire time, and it’s a pretty funny way to sidestep his usual cowardly character in order to make sure that he’s actually involved in the major fights. Now he’s someone Tanjiro and the others can truly rely on, and can even pull major stunts like making sure that Daki and Gyutaro are separated. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not he can come through. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!