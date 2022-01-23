Demon Slayer Season 2 Just Kicked Off Its Best Fight Yet: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally started the best fight yet of the second season! The new episodes have reached the climax of the Entertainment District Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series as the previous episode revealed that Daki was not the ultimate villain that Tanjiro Kamado and the others had to face this time around, but instead her brother Gyutaro, who had been hiding out in her body. Together the two of them make the Upper Six ranked demon, and now the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui is facing down against the biggest fight of the season yet.

The previous episode of the series saw Tengen Uzui facing off against both Daki and Gyutaro as it came to an end, but the newest episode of the series thankfully evens the scales just a bit as Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu were able to get involved as well. As the fight between all of them kicked into high gear, fans were also treated to some of the best looking moments of the anime overall that already tease that this season will be eclipsing what came before in the first season. Check it out below as spotted by @chlorinenation on Twitter:

These are by far the only flashy moments of this major fight against Daki and Gyutaro’s tag team, but it’s also far from the last. As the second season fast approaches its end (likely much faster than many fans are expecting from a major fan favorite series like this) there are still some major moments to keep an eye out for. Given what the staff behind the anime has done with the fights so far, it stands to reason that the actual climactic final moments of these fights will yield even more impressive scenes.

At the same time, it’s a brutal fight that certainly puts all of the fighters’ lives on the line as not only does Gyutaro attack with a deadly poison, but Daki has grown much stronger as well now that her brother has fully revealed himself. It’s going to be a lot more challenging for Tanjiro and the others before it gets better, and now fans will see whether or not it works out better for everyone than the fight on the Mugen Train did.

What do you think? How did you like Demon Slayer’s newest episode? How are you liking Season 2 as a whole so far? What are you hoping to see before the new season ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!