Demon Slayer Kills Its Second Upper Moon in Epic Finale: Watch

If there is one thing Demon Slayer fans love to see, it is a good death. Even the most heartbreaking losses are worth reliving in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba thanks to their gorgeous choreography. Whether good or evil, characters in Demon Slayer are often sent off with care, and that much was made true in season 3 this week with an Upper Moon's death.

The whole thing came to light as Demon Slayer pushed forward with a new episode. This week, the anime put forward an anime that ended the Mist Hashira's battle with Gyokko. The demon went so far as to unlock his final form while Muichiro continued to fight after unlocking a new mark. The final fight was close at times, but as you can see below, there was no contesting Muichiro's win.

Muichiro just solo’d an upper moon by WALKING through him😭 #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/o5D1PiJDQ0 — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) June 4, 2023

After all, the Mist Hashira went to a new level in order to defeat Gyokko. Muichiro became one with the mist to walk through Gyokko, and this allowed the Hashira to kill the Upper Moon.

The scene wasn't flashy like Tengen's fight with Gyutaro, but it was not meant to be. Rengoku went out in a blaze of glory the Flame Hashira he was, and Muichiro took home his win with a quiet step. By stepping with the mist, Muichiro was able to confuse Gyokko to the point that his sword could be drawn. It didn't take long for the Mist Hashira to behead the Upper Moon, and the creepy demon was beyond stunned by his own loss.

Of course, Muichiro was not going to let himself look to Gyokko. The Mist Hashira had a dream to live up to, and his win here brings the Demon Slayer Corps a step closer to that reality. If you are not caught up with the anime, you can find Demon Slayer streaming in full through Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So if you want to know more about the series, the official synopsis for Demon Slayer is below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

