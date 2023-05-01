Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Is Now Streaming on Netflix

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime is currently making its way through Season 3 of the anime's run as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now even more fans can catch up with everything that's happened before as Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc is now streaming with Netflix. Demon Slayer Season 2 had just as much success as the first season had, and Season 3 is already on track to follow in its footsteps. It's no mystery as to why either as Demon Slayer Season 2 featured the biggest fight in the anime to date.

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc brought the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, back to the anime after his first debut in the first season of the series, and Tanjiro Kamado and the others took on their toughest opponent yet as they fought the first member of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks. Now even more fans will be able to check out the Season 2 arc as all 11 episodes of this newest season is now available for streaming with Netflix. For those seeking it out, it's labeled as Season 3 of the series following the Unwavering Resolve and Mugen Train arcs.

How to Watch Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now currently working through Season 3 of the anime's run, but only the first three arcs of the series are now streaming with Netflix. Following the events of the Entertainment District Arc seen in Demon Slayer Season 2, Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked off the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga series. If you wanted to catch the latest episodes as they air, you can now find them streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Demon Slayer anime as such:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

