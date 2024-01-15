Demon Slayer Season 3 Claims Title as Most-Watched Anime of 2023

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can hardly do wrong these days. After its epic premiere, the anime series has become one of the most popular in shonen history. Tanjiro has amassed an army of fans spanning the globe, and they all tuned in for season three last year. That is why Demon Slayer has a new award on hand as the show's latest season was the most-watched anime of 2023.

Yes, you read that right. Demon Slayer did it again according to a new report from Japan. According to Videor, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village arc was the most-watched anime show in 2023. On average, the show raked in 15.4 million viewers live in Japan, and it peaked with 22.8 million viewers towards its finale.

Obviously, these ratings are impressive and shows the kind of influence Demon Slayer wields. When anime fans say the show is one of the biggest to ever hit the screen, they mean it. From Naruto to My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer has earned its place amongst the shonen hall of fame. And of course, there is more to come for Tanjiro and Nezuko.

Aniplex and ufotable have already confirmed more Demon Slayer is on the way. The show is working on its fourth season behind the scenes, and Demon Slayer will tackle the Hashira Training arc when its next episodes go live. If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer just yet, you have time to check out the show. Demon Slayer can be streamed everywhere from Hulu to Netflix and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

