Demon Slayer Announces Season 4 World Tour, Release Window

It looks like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up for another tour. With the anime's comeback on the horizon, all eyes are on season four. Demon Slayer's new season is slated to go live next year, and it will bring the Hashira Training arc to life. Now, we have learned when season four will make its debut, and it seems Demon Slayer will take the Hashira Training arc on tour before the premiere.

The update comes directly from the Demon Slayer team as ufotable released a teaser for season four this weekend. It was there we got a first look at the Hashira Training arc. The clip went on to confirm Demon Slayer is prepping a world tour, and it will travel everywhere from New York City to Paris.

The four-week ordeal will kick off on February 2nd in Tokyo, and the two-day event will bring a number of voice actors on stage to discuss season four. By week two, the Demon Slayer tour will head to America with an event in New York on February 10th. The next day will mark a show in Seoul, South Korea before Demon Slayer heads to Mexico City on February 17th. As the tour moves forward, places like Singapore, Jakarta, Paris, Tapei, London, and Hong Kong will all host events. So clearly, Demon Slayer is serious about promoting season four.

As for the anime itself, Demon Slayer has revealed it will premiere globally in Spring 2024. This means the anime will debut in early April. However, fans will get a chance to peek the premiere of season four early. Demon Slayer will bring the episode to theaters with the finale of its Swordsmith Village arc beginning February 23, 2024. So if you cannot wait until April, this Demon Slayer film might hold you over.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you can always check out the anime on Hulu or Crunchyroll. The show has three seasons to date as well as a hit movie that adapts Demon Slayer's Mugen Train arc. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

