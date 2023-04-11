Demon Slayer Reveals Special Season 3 Consultants

Demon Slayer season 3 is here, and it feels good reuniting with Tanjiro Kamado. Following his big battle with Gyutaro, the slayer has another mission on deck, and we will learn all about it as this season moves along. At just one episode in, fans can tell the Demon Slayer anime has big things planned for its Swordsmith Village arc. And now, we have learned the show brought in some special consultants to make the arc as authentic as possible.

The update came from Twitter once Demon Slayer season 3 prepared to go global. It was there Hirata Swordsman posted a little tidbit about the anime because the blacksmith duo helped bring the Swordsmith Village to life. It turns out audio was recorded at the Hirata Forge and then used in Demon Slayer season 3.

And honestly, isn't that genius? What better way is there to make a forge on television feel real than by consulting an actual forge? It seems Hirata Swordsmith gave guidelines to the ufotable team on how smithing really works. So of course, we have to give kudos to both groups for the work!

After all, Demon Slayer season 3 has felt good so far. The one-hour premiere gave fans the space to catch up with Tanjiro as he explored the Swordsmith Village for the first time. It was there he reunited with two Hashira as Kanroji and Muichiro were in town. Before then, the Demon Slayer season premiere focuses on our villains as the Upper Moons united at last thanks to Muzan's call. It seems a pair of demons are on the prowl for the fabled Swordsmith Village. But luckily, it seems the town has some top-tier slayers around to keep its people safe.

Do you need to catch up with Demon Slayer now that season three is live? The hit anime is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. Seasons one and two are currently available subbed and dubbed. Even Netflix has access to Demon Slayer if that is your preferred streaming service. Netflix will complete its season two catalog in May when it adds the Entertainment District arc. And of course, the Demon Slayer manga is finished and fully published in English courtesy of Viz Media.

What do you think about Demon Slayer's new season so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.