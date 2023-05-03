Demon Slayer Cosplay Goes Viral With Gyokko

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has introduced some terrible new foes from Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks as the fights for Tanjiro Kamado get that much harder, and now one cosplay has gone viral for figuring out a fun way to bring Gyokko to life. Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked off the anime adaptation of the Swordsmith Village Arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and it started things by fleshing out the rest of the Upper Ranks following Tanjiro Kamado and the other's defeat of Gyutaro in the second season of the anime. Which meant we finally saw terrifying foes like Gyokko in motion for the first real time.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc introduced Gyokko to the anime with the first episode of the third season, and revealed that he was actually the Upper Rank Five out of the group. We've already seen the brutal kind of kills Gyokko has been capable of, that's only the start of what we'll see from this demon as the season continues. But artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram has found a creative way to bring this deadly foe to life and has gone viral for a hilarious take on Gyokko's mouth eye. Check it out below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer Season 3 is now kicking into high gear as the fights have now stated with the latest episodes, so now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that's happened so far. If you wanted to tune into Demon Slayer Season 3's episodes as they air in Japan, you can now find it exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. You can also catch up with the first two seasons and Mugen Train Arc now streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

How are you liking Demon Slayer Season 3 so far? What are you hoping to see from Gyokko before it's all over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!