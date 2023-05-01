Demon Slayer Season 3 Drops Clever Nod to the Stone Hashira

Demon Slayer Season 3 is now working its way through the chaotic fights of the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and the newest episode actually featured a clever nod to the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, through Genya Shinazugawa's big fight! Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has brought back some familiar faces that fans haven't seen in the anime since Demon Slayer Season 1, and that means fans will finally get to see how these returning characters actually do battle since it's the first time they are fighting alongside Tanjiro Kamado.

One of the biggest returns for the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc was Genya, who ended up having quite the prickly reunion with Tanjiro as their personalities completely clashed with one another. As the fights against the Upper Rank foe Hantengu kicked off in full, fans saw that Genya's fighting style was completely different from Tanjiro and the other slayers as well. As it turns out, this is likely due to his training together with Gyomei, as a bit of that training seems to come out in the newest episode.

a cool little detail for those who like genya. when he’s injured and fighting against the odds he recites the Amida Sutra, a buddhist chant and one of the Pure Land’s 3 basic scriptures showing the influence gyomei has on him since he became his Tsugoko pic.twitter.com/tof4BGWo0a — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) April 30, 2023

Demon Slayer: Genya's Connection With Gyomei Explained

Although Genya has not been seen in Demon Slayer since he was in action during the first season, Genya has been increasing his strength over the course of the last few arcs as well. While Tanjiro and his crew have been forging their strength through various battles, it seems Genya has had a little more direct help from the Stone Hashira, Gyomei. When Genya's stabbed through the chest in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3, he rouses himself back to life by reciting a mantra.

These are the same kind of mantras that Gyomei was seen reciting during his introduction back in Season 1, and further stacks the mystery of what Genya can really do in battle. If he has been training with the Stone Hashira, he's a lot stronger than what fans might be able to see for now in the third season so far. But as the fights get tougher, Genya is one of the major characters we'll see show off more abilities as the new episodes continue.

