Demon Slayer Season 3 Brings Tanjiro's Feral Side to the Surface

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back, and it has never felt so good seeing Tanjiro fight back. After the anime kickstarted its Swordsmith Village arc, all eyes have been locked on the boy. Now that our heroes have encountered two new Upper Moons, the stakes in Demon Slayer are higher than ever. And to compensate, Demon Slayer season 3 is letting Tanjiro go feral in the best way.

As you can see below, Demon Slayer let Tanjiro off the hook at last this week, and it felt right to see his feral side. The slayer came face to face with several Hantengu clones, and of course, he struggled to find their weak spot. Once we learned where to strike the demon, Tanjiro was off with his sword in hand, and the bloodshed that came after speaks for itself.

AGGRESSIVE TANJIRO!!! the graphic describing how to weaken Hantengu’s clones was so fucking sick😮‍💨 #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/19hw1MLOj3 — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) April 30, 2023

After all, the Demon Slayer anime is no stranger to life-or-death danger. We have seen a number of heroes die in battle, and Tanjiro has come close to death one too many times. He's accrued skills since meeting his first Upper Moon with Akaza, and Tanjiro's battle against Gyutaro pushed him to new heights. Now, Hantengu is getting to see the full brunt of Tanjiro's power, and it is incredibly satisfying to watch. After all, Tanjiro is a sweetheart by nature, but he is just one bad move away from absolutely ruining a demon's life.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer season 3, it is easy to catch up on the show these days. You can find the anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll, after all. For manga readers, the Demon Slayer series ended several years ago, so you can binge the entire manga with help from Viz Media. You can learn more about the hit shonen by reading up of its official synopsis below:

"It's the Taisho period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister, Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a demon slayer to turn his sister back and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What do you think about Tanjiro's latest battle from Demon Slayer season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.