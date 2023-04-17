Demon Slayer Season 3 Kicks Off Tanjiro's Newest Training

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now back up and running on screens for its highly anticipated Season 3 as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the newest episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has kicked off Tanjiro Kamado's newest phase of training! Demon Slayer Season 2 saw Tanjiro and the others taking some of their hardest hits yet as they faced off against a member of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks for the first real time. It showed how much Tanjiro still needed to grow, and that growth is now in full swing with Season 3 of the anime.

Demon Slayer Season 3 previously brought Tanjiro to the titular Swordsmith Village in order to fully prepare his body and sword for his next major mission against the demons, and while Tanjiro is waiting he's doing everything he can to not only bring back his previous strength, but potentially get even stronger. As of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2, Tanjiro has kicked off his new training arc and tapping into something that will help him in the fights ahead:

Demon Slayer Season 3: What is Tanjiro's New Training?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 picks up shortly after Tanjiro had come across the Mist Hashira, Muichiro, and after their initial fallout, he meets Kotetsu, whose family once made a mechanical doll modeled after a swordsman from the Rengoku Era (of which Tanjiro recognizes despite never truly meeting face to face). With the two of them feeling spite towards Muichiro, Kotetsu suggests that Tanjiro be the one to train with the doll instead. Pushing himself without food and water, Tanjiro kicks off an intense new bout of training with Kotetsu's help.

At the same time, this fierce training seems to kick Tanjiro into a new gear himself as well. Without food or water, his exhaustion brings him to such a new point that he's seemingly able to briefly tap into a new ability that allows him to briefly see the quick new attacks before they hit. It's something he'll be able to foster with even more training from this point on, but it's just a matter of whether or not he can do it before Demon Slayer Season 3's big fights begin.

