Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates Season 3 Nezuko

Demon Slayer's third season is now upon us, featuring Tanjiro taking a trip to the Swordsmith Village. While Inosuke and Zenitsu weren't able to join him on this trip, as far as we've seen, the shonen protagonist still has some allies that have joined him in this new locale. While Tanjiro has been joined by the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, his sister Nezuko has also joined him in this environment where the makes of the Demon Slayer Corps' weapons reside. It should come as no surprise that the demonically possessed heroine is still receiving new cosplay from fans.

Despite Nezuko struggling with the demonic blood that is pumping through her veins, Demon Slayer Season 3 has shown that she still has a firm grasp on being able to hold her more malicious nature at bay. During the Entertainment District Arc which took place at the tail end of Season 2, we saw that Nezuko can gain a serious power boost if she succumbs fully to her demonic nature, but of course, this comes with a heavy price. As we witnessed in Nezuko's fight against Daki, she can elevate her power level but might be more willing to snack on the flesh of innocent victims by doing so. Luckily, Tanjiro's sister hasn't succumbed to this yet.

Nezuko The Demon Slayer Demon

So far in Season 3 of Demon Slayer's anime, we have yet to see Nezuko be placed into a fight of her own. Unfortunately for Tanjiro, the same can't be said for the member of the Demon Slayer Corps as he has had some rather rough training thanks to the latest episode. Discovering a young swordsmith and his amazing training robot, Tanjiro has been dodging deadly attacks for days. as a part of the Swordsmith Village Arc.

The first episode of season 3 of Demon Slayer first premiered as a part of the second movie of the franchise, Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village. While Tanjiro and his friends managing to defeat the likes of Gyutaro and Daki, the true threats are waiting in the wings. The Demon Lord Muzan has a number of top-tier lieutenants who will give the Demon Slayer Corps a run for its money.

