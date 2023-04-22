Demon Slayer Celebrates Inosuke's Birthday With Special Promo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has returned to screens this Spring for its highly anticipated Season 3 of the anime, but the franchise is going all out for Inosuke Hashibira's birthday for showing off some of his best moments from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga so far! Demon Slayer Season 3 is now tackling the Swordsmith Village Arc from the Demon Slayer manga, and unfortunately it means that outside of the Season 3 premiere, this newest wave of episodes will likely be missing out on some of the big key characters fans fell in love with from the first two seasons and movie.

While Inosuke and Zenitsu were briefly seen in the first episode of Season 3, Demon Slayer's manga has a ton of Inosuke for fans to enjoy if they're missing more of their favorite character. With Inosuke's birthday on April 22nd, Shueisha has celebrated with a special new promo showing off some of Inosuke's best moments from across the first two seasons of the anime (but in manga form). You can check out Inosuke's special birthday promo below without too much fear of any potential spoilers for what's next from Demon Slayer:

What to Know for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is now underway for Season 3 of the anime as Tanjiro and Nezuko have headed into the mysterious titular village where each of the Demon Slayers' swords are forged. Tanjiro needs to repair his broken sword, and Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks are now moving into action, so there is quite a lot happening over this next arc. It's about to get a lot tougher for Tanjiro, and Inosuke and Zenitsu are off doing their own missions instead.

Tanjiro might not have his closest allies' help for this season, but instead there are three other major fighters returning for the anime for Demon Slayer Season 3. The Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and Genya Shinazugawa are all in the village as well for their own reasons. But it won't be long before each of them will be tossed into the center of the battle as the action starts picking up against Tanjiro's strongest foes yet.

How do you feel about this new promo for Inosuke's birthday? Where does Inosuke rank among your favorite Demon Slayer characters overall?