Demon Slayer Season 3 Unleashes Genya's Iconic Weapon

Demon Slayer Season 3 is now back in action this Spring, and with the newest episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime kicking the main fight into gear, the episode also saw Genya Shinazugawa unleash his specialty weapon that makes him different from the other Demon Slayers! As Demon Slayer Season 3 tackles the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga, the roster of fighters has been changed significantly from the first two seasons as Tanjiro Kamado has headed to the secretive sword smithing village to get his sword fixed. Now that new roster is being put to the test.

Demon Slayer Season 3 began its run with the first few episodes establishing Tanjiro's newest status quo while reintroducing some key players to the anime. This included Genya Shinazugawa, who Tanjiro has not seen since the first season of the series, and Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 sees them jumping into a new fight against one of the members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks. It's here that Genya shows how differently he fights with others when he pulls out a gun.

What Is Genya's Weapon on Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 3 sees Tanjiro still trying to force a friendship on Genya despite how prickly Genya is towards Tanjiro. This showed that Genya was still within the village waiting for his own sword to be repaired, but we don't really see him use it quite yet. Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 sees the Upper Four, Hantengu, making his move on the each of them, and he surprisingly gives Tanjiro (and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito) a lot more trouble than they expected at first.

Genya joins the fight by pulling out a gun and using it to blow the heads off of the various Hantengus that start to pop up when the demon is beheaded. It's yet to be revealed what makes this particular gun so special, but Tanjiro notices that it somehow carries the same scent as each of their Nichirin Swords. So while Genya's the only one who has used a gun thus far, it seems like we'll be seeing soon enough whether or not it's going to be good enough against an Upper Rank.

What are you hoping to see from Genya and his gun next in Demon Slayer Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!