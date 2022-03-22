Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up for Muichiro’s Season 3 Comeback

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is setting the stage for Muichiro Tokito’s return to the anime with the third season! The entire Hashira line up was introduced towards the end of the anime’s first season, but it was only scratching the surface of each one. As we had seen during the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arc follow ups in the years after, there are not only more mysteries about each of their respective personalities but their various techniques as well. Now we will soon get two see two more of these mysterious Hashira in the heat of battle.

As the Entertainent District arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba came to an end with the second season, it was officially announced that the anime would be continuing next with a third season adapting the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. This arc will bring in two more Hashira into the action, and that means we’ll be getting to see Muichiro’s various Mist Breathing techniques in the new episodes. Fans are definitely hyped, and artist @macklmoor has shared some major love for the Mist Hashira with some awesome Muichiro Tokito cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Demon Slayer’s Swordsmith Village arc picks up right after the events of the Entertainment District arc and not only heavily involves Muichiro, but the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, as well. Much like the two arcs we have seen highlighting both Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui, these two Hashira will be shown in a whole new light. Unlike the previous arcs, however, now that the Demon Slayers have taken down a member of the Upper Moons, the fights are only going to get more intense from here on out as the anime continues.

There’s a good indication of that with the new season already as this next battle brings in two of the Hashira members as they will both be needed for this next fight to come. Unfortunately there are very few details as to when fans can actually expect to see Demon Slayer‘s third season just yet, but the staff and cast from the first two seasons and movie will be returning for the new episodes too. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Demon Slayer’s next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!