Demon Slayer Fans Are Loving Season 3's Big Finale
Demon Slayer Season 3 has now come to an end with the rest of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and fans are definitely loving the final episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc! Demon Slayer Season 3 has been one of the more divisive runs of the TV anime overall as much of the material seemed like it was better fit in a more condensed package, but Demon Slayer Season 3 really started to pick up as the anime got closer to its grand finale. With its planned extended 70 minute final episode for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, fans had high hopes for how it was all going to end.
Demon Slayer Season 3 finally aired its extended final episode as Tanjiro Kamado and the others continued to struggle against the Upper Four Hantengu, and fans were in such high anticipation of the finale that it even crashed Crunchyroll with its initial premiere. Those issues have been alleviated as of this writing, thankfully, and fans have been able to see how Demon Slayer brought the Swordsmith Village Arc to an end and whether or not it worked out for Tanjiro and the others.
As far as fans have reacted on Twitter, Demon Slayer Season 3 absolutely met all those expectations and then some. Read on to see what Demon Slayer fans are saying about the Swordsmith Village Arc finale below, and let us know your take! How did you like the way Demon Slayer ended Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
They Really Nailed Season 3's Final Scene!
They did the manga justice here y’all. Nezuko overcoming the sun was BEAUTIFUL 🤩🔥🔥#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/r74v41o9EA— Zero Gravity 💫 | CEO of Kid Goku | (@Z3RO_GRAVITY_) June 18, 2023
Season 3's Finale Took Out Crunchyroll Too!
YALL JUST HAD TO CRASH CRUNCHYROLL ON A DEMON SLAYER DAY pic.twitter.com/8ydvK3e7uU— opal (@opalthefagatron) June 18, 2023
Did You Catch This One?
SUN X THUNDER BREATHING— Nezuko defeated the fucking sun (@lovnezuko) June 18, 2023
#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/EvndL4NaGn
Top Tier
The new Demon Slayer episode was top tier 🔥🔥 10/10 pic.twitter.com/98748cVDtk— Mr Black⁛ (@MrBlackOG) June 18, 2023
Last-Minute Teamwork!
muichiro throwing tanjiro the sword and giving him the last puzzle piece of defeating hantengu #demonslayer #鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 #kny pic.twitter.com/mQt2Dop7xF— kan tokito (@msthshra) June 18, 2023
1000/10
FINAL REVIEW
This was the best episode Demon Slayer has ever produced. Perfect blend of incredible story content and GOD TIER production. Nezuko no Uta song, unreal animation, breathtaking composition and extended Muzan backstory. My favorite anime episode OAT
1000/10 #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/8XrBsH1IvA— Esta♠️ (@knyesta) June 18, 2023
A Happy Ending
I LOVE THEM ALL #鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/3qh59JokH5— kyouka (@shobatodoroki) June 18, 2023
Peak Fiction
THANK YOU UFOTABLE THIS EPISODE IS PEAK FICTION!!!🔥#DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/3onNEYa5nC— Khalid (@Rm_5aled) June 18, 2023
Stuck the Landing
Demon Slayer's third season may have been riddled with many lacking components through no faults but its own, but I have to give credit where credit's due, as the finale managed to end on a bittersweet note, beautifully exhibiting such a well-produced conclusion. pic.twitter.com/953mDdaKgj— Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) (@Baleygr086) June 18, 2023
Hits Harder Than Naruto?
Demon Slayer has done more for anime than Naruto has. pic.twitter.com/Z81hD5Ss8d— voló🍌 (@keybladevolo) June 18, 2023