Demon Slayer Fans Are Loving Season 3's Big Finale

Demon Slayer Season 3 has now come to an end with the rest of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and fans are definitely loving the final episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc! Demon Slayer Season 3 has been one of the more divisive runs of the TV anime overall as much of the material seemed like it was better fit in a more condensed package, but Demon Slayer Season 3 really started to pick up as the anime got closer to its grand finale. With its planned extended 70 minute final episode for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, fans had high hopes for how it was all going to end.

Demon Slayer Season 3 finally aired its extended final episode as Tanjiro Kamado and the others continued to struggle against the Upper Four Hantengu, and fans were in such high anticipation of the finale that it even crashed Crunchyroll with its initial premiere. Those issues have been alleviated as of this writing, thankfully, and fans have been able to see how Demon Slayer brought the Swordsmith Village Arc to an end and whether or not it worked out for Tanjiro and the others.

As far as fans have reacted on Twitter, Demon Slayer Season 3 absolutely met all those expectations and then some. Read on to see what Demon Slayer fans are saying about the Swordsmith Village Arc finale below, and let us know your take! How did you like the way Demon Slayer ended Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!