Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Toonami Release Date Announced

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally returned to Toonami with the Mugen Train arc of the TV anime's second season, and with it has also announced when the next major arc of the anime will be hitting Adult Swim's programming block! Demon Slayer's anime made its grand return to Toonami this month as fans have been waiting quite a while since Season 1 ended its broadcast with the block some time ago, but luckily it seems like the series will be continuing through its run of episodes for the second season for fans wanting to check it out with Toonami.

With Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc now airing with Adult Swim as part of the Toonami programming block, it was officially announced during Anime NYC 2023 weekend (and then confirmed on social media) that Season 2's broadcast will continue with the Entertainment District Arc hitting Toonami on January 13th next year. Which means fans will get to enjoy the second season of the TV anime in its entirety when the broadcast wraps up its run in 2024.

#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc is coming to Toonami on @adultswim January 13! ✨ pic.twitter.com/XBmWLEjZwF — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) November 18, 2023

What Anime Are on Toonami Right Now?

Toonami has been going through some cool schedule shake ups over the last few weeks as Adult Swim has added some big new shows, and have announced some cool new shows coming in 2024 like Lycoris Recoil. The current schedule for Adult Swim's Toonami programming block currently breaks down as such (in EST, as of Saturday, November 18th):

12:00AM – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train Arc

12:30AM – Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2

1:00AM – One Piece

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

2:30AM – IGPX (Remastered)

2024 will bring even more changes to Toonami's programming as more shows end and begin, so it's the perfect time to catch up with it all. Especially if you've been missing exclusive shows like the returning IGPX, which is now re-airing with a remastered release (that you currently can't see anywhere else). As for Demon Slayer, you can currently check out the three seasons of the TV anime and Mugen Train arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll (with earlier seasons also available to stream with Netflix and Hulu).

Are you excited to see more of Demon Slayer on Toonami?