Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Full Demon Form

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be showing off a whole new kind of Nezuko Kamado when the anime returns for Season 4 in the near future, and an awesome cosplay is helping to usher in this new Nezuko by highlighting her full demonic transformation! Demon Slayer Season 3 took on the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it had Tanjiro and Nezuko taking on their toughest opponents yet with more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks. But it's likely going to be Nezuko's last real fight in the center of the action.

The end of the third season changed Nezuko in a pretty significant way, so it's highly unlikely that we'll see Nezuko using the full force of her demonic transformation in the future of the anime. It might be a bit of a bummer for fans who were hoping to see more of this deadly Nezuko, but as a way to help celebrate how big of an impact this form actually had, artist sachi_hime96 on TikTok brought Nezuko's demonic transformation to life through some very impressive cosplay. Check it out:

Demon Slayer: What's Next for Nezuko?

Nezuko will be returning to the Demon Slayer anime with Season 4 of the series. A release date or window has yet to be revealed for the new episodes as of the time of this writing, but it has been confirmed to be adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga when it begins. You can catch up with everything that's happened so far in the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Demon Slayer anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

How did you like seeing Nezuko's Demon Slayer form in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!