Demon Slayer Ratings Rundown Proves the Swordsmith Village Arc Was a Hit

There is little need to introduce Demon Slayer at this point. Following its anime debut, the series has become a bonafide hit, and it is considered a leader within the industry. With several seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba hardly needs to prove itself to fans given its popularity. However, a new report has gone live with the show's latest ratings, and it proves season three was a total hit.

The update comes courtesy of Videor in Japan as the company released its TV findings. After looking through the data, the company released a report breaking down the top-watched programs in Japan during this year's first half. So when anime was put on the spot, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba came in first place.

It turns out the finale of season three brought tons of eyes to Fuji TV back in June. The show pulled 22.87 million viewers with its finale broadcast. As for second place, Demon Slayer took the silver with a different finale. Fuji TV released a special blending the anime's Entertainment District into a double-feature. The episode brought in 22.51 million viewers, and these findings are leagues above any other anime listed.

After all, third place went to an episode of Sazae-san from February, and it brought in just over 14 million viewers. Detective Conan came in fourth place, and fifth was dedicated to Chibi Maruko-san as a January episode drew in 10.6 million viewers.

Clearly, Demon Slayer has incredible pull with fans, and the anime has the hard data to back up the claim. From record-breaking box office hauls to finale ratings, Demon Slayer is in a league of its own right now. So if you are not caught up with the series, you can always check out Demon Slayer's anime on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. For those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

