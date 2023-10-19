Demon Slayer Cosplay Chills Out With Muichiro

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced more of Muichiro Tokito to fans earlier this year with the third season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how chill the Mist Hashira really is! Demon Slayer Season 3 took on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and the main draw of the arc was that we'd see bigger fights against more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks. This also meant we'd get to see two more of the Hashira line up in action as the Demon Slayers had their toughest bouts yet.

Demon Slayer Season 3 brought the Mist Hashira, Muchiro, to the center stage as he took on the Upper Five, and it was through these episodes that fans saw not only his backstory but what the young Hashira is truly capable of. This also teased a bright future for the fighter in the anime ahead as he quickly dispatched his opponent when it came down to it, but it was his held back nature that took a while to bring that out of him. It's this chill nature that was brought to life perfectly by artist thelegendohmali on TikTok with some awesome cosplay! Check it out:

What's Next for the Demon Slayer Anime?

Demon Slayer has announced that Season 4 of the anime is now in the works. A release date or window has yet to be revealed as of this writing, but it has been confirmed to be adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. This arc brings back the rest of the Hashira line up as they discover they need to train and get stronger as the real final fights against Muzan are set to begin in the immediate future.

You can catch up with everything that's happened so far in the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

