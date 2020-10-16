Viral Demon Slayer Animation Recaps Season One in Under Five Minutes

One Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba animation has gone viral for recapping the events of the anime's entire first season in just under five hilarious minutes! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series is still dominating the action world, and that's due to the success of the anime's first season. Breaking out into a whole new world of recognition and popularity following the 19th episode of the season, and continuing that success with a record breaking feature film release in Mugen Train, now fans around the world are patiently anticipating the second season of the anime.

The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been previously confirmed for a release in October as part of the Fall 2021 anime season, and while there is plenty of time to catch up with the anime before then now there's a faster and more hilarious way to do so. Even if you have seen the series, it might do you good to get a refresher from artist and animator DONUMS on YouTube for a hilarious trip down memory lane. Check it out in the video above!

(Photo: Aniplex)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's second season will be picking up following the events of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. Fans interested in being ready for the second season will need to not only catch the first season, but the film as well. There's a better way to do that than ever as you can find all of that streaming with Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

The second season of the series has been confirmed to begin with the Entertainment District arc of Gotouge's original manga. Colloquially known as the "Red Light District arc," this will task Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu with an even tougher mission than they had faced in the movie. This will also team them up with another member of the Hashira, Tengen Azui, as all of them find themselves facing off against demons who are on the same level (or even stronger) than Mugen Train's Akaza.

What do you think? Are you excited for Demon Slayer's second season coming later this year? What did you think of the first season and movie? What are you hoping to see in the new season?