Demon Slayer Announces Special Season 3 TV Event

Demon Slayer's second season not only saw Tanjiro and company reliving the events of the Mugen Train, the storyline that helped give the Shonen series the number one anime movie of all time, but it also saw the young demon hunters take part in the Entertainment District Arc to battle the nefarious siblings Gyutaro and Daki. With the third season of the wildly popular anime adaptation planning to hit the small screen next year, the series from Ufotable is planning a new event to reveal new information about the upcoming storylines.

The upcoming event is set to take place on December 10th in Japan, hinting that more details will arrive when it comes to the anime's version of the Swordsmith Village Arc. With season two introducing fans to both the Flame and Sound Hashiras, season three will focus on the Love and Mist Hashiras, though there might be some other top demon slayers being placed in the spotlight depending on how far the third season goes in relation to the manga. With the Shonen manga already having come to an end, fans are left wondering how many additional seasons and/or movies Tanjiro and his friends will get before hitting the same point.

Demon Slayer Television

The Official Demon Slayer Twitter Account shared the news that a new televised event will take place on December 10th in Japan, and while it might not be simulcast in North America and around the world, Comicbook.com will follow along and share with you all the juicy Demon Slayer Corps news drops:

This might not be the only big event for Demon Slayer's anime this month, as the Shonen series also plans to have a role at this month's Jump Festa, the major event that focuses primarily on Shonen franchises. While the series has promised that a new trailer is on the way, anime fans following Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps might also receive a release date for Ufotable's anime's return, as it has been hinted that it will be arriving in the early part of 2023.

Are you hyped to see the Demon Slayer Corps return next year? How many more seasons of Demon Slayer do you think will air before the show reaches its end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Demon Slayer.