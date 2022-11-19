Black Panther's Winston Duke Reveals His Favorite Anime

Over the years, some major actors in the entertainment field have revealed themselves to be giant anime fans, with the likes of Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega, Megan Thee Stallion, and many other wearing their love of the medium on their sleeves. This Halloween in fact, some major celebrities wore costumes from My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Super, and another major actor in the world's number one movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealed which anime they consider their favorite among a sea of heavy hitters.

Winston Duke first arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the first Black Panther film, hitting theaters in 2018 and showing fans a full look at the mysterious country known as Wakanda. Playing the head of the Jabari Tribe, M'Baku, Duke would return not only for the sequel to the original film but also had roles in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, where he lent the MCU a major hand in fighting against Thanos and his alien hordes. Duke's career isn't just limited to the MCU however, as the actor also played a major role in Jordan Peele's horror movie, Us, and other blockbusters including Spenser Confiendetial and Nine Days to name a few.

Winston Demon Slayer Duke

Taking to his Official Twitter Account, Winston Duke shared the fact that Demon Slayer is his favorite Shonen anime, with My Hero Academia coming in as a close second according to the actor that has become a pivotal part of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Favorite is “Demon Slayer”!!!! hands down



Followed by “My Hero Academia “ https://t.co/JbVQHSu5dd — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 19, 2022

Demon Slayer's third season is set to return next year, with Ufotable working on creating an anime adaptation of the "Swordsmith Village Arc". Following the major loss that Tanjiro and his friends experienced as a part of the Mugen Train storyline, along with the deadly battle that they took part of during the Entertainment District Arc, the Demon Slayer Corps is going to have to pick up the pieces, without even taking into account that the strongest demons under Muzan's command. While the third season has yet to reveal its release date, Shonen fans are counting down the days until it hits the small screen all the same.

