Demon Slayer's Newest Teaser Will Drop Before We Expected

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and everyone knows its third season is on the horizon. After its run last year with season two, the team at ufotable confirmed season three was in the works, and it will bring the Swordsmith Village arc to life. And now, the anime has confirmed its next big anime update will go live a bit sooner than fans expected.

The update comes courtesy of Demon Slayer's Twitter, so it is from the source. The anime just confirmed the TV anime will release a new PV for its 2023 projects in less than a week. The reel will be released on December 10th, and it will air after an upcoming re-run of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Train.

At this time, Demon Slayer has not given a heads-up on what the reel will feature, but we do know the anime is gearing up for a season three update. The anime has already announced its main stage at Jump Festa 2022 will address the comeback. Of course, that is why fans all suspected the show's update would drop towards the end of December, but Demon Slayer is speeding up that timeline to December 10th.

READ MORE: Demon Slayer Season Three Teases a Big Update With New Poster | Marvel's Demon Wars Is a Must-Read for Demon Slayer Fans

Of course, fans do know a good bit about Demon Slayer season three. Its production studio confirmed the series will begin with the Swordsmith Village arc, so Tanjiro is due for a new katana. This arc also stars some special Hashira courtesy of Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji. The Mist and Love Hashiras will work with Tanjiro's group in this new arc, so fans can look forward to their big debuts. And if Demon Slayer wants to share footage from season three in its upcoming PV, fans won't dare complain.

Are you excited for season three to go live? Have you caught up on Demon Slayer...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.