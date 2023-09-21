Demon Slayer Star Joins Genshin Impact Cast

Genshin Impact has made some serious waves since the video game first hit the scene in 2020. The free-to-play game has spent its history introducing players to a steady stream of new characters, with some familiar anime voice actors joining the cast. Now, a major voice actor who played one of the biggest villains in Demon Slayer history will be joining the cast, taking on the role of a character who looks quite different from the Sound Hashira that he brought to like in the shonen's English dub.

Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, first appeared in Demon Slayer's Entertainment District Arc, which saw Tanjiro and his fellow demon hunters reeling from the events of the Mugen Train. With the Flame Hashira Rengoku dying in his battle against Akaza, Tengen's arrival was a big departure from the previous Hashira that the young swordsmen had encountered on the supernatural locomotive. While Tengen was able to assist Tanjiro, Inosuke, Nezuko, and Zenitsu in beating some demonic siblings plaguing the Entertainment District

Demon Slayer x Genshin Impact

Ray Chase, the voice for Tengen, will be taking on the role of "Neuvillette" in Genshin Impact. The Sound Hashira isn't the only anime character that Chase has brought to life in his career, as the voice actor has had roles in the likes of Baki Hanma, Mob Psycho 100, Vinland Saga, The Seven Deadly Sins, Tokyo Revengers, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few. On the flip side, the Japanese voice actor for the new character is Hiroshi Kamiya, who has quite the resume himself. Kamiya has been a part of as he has played the part of Trafalgar Law in One Piece, Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Gamma 1 in Dragon Ball Super, and many others.

Voice Artist Announcement



"Order."

Travelers, let's listen to the voice of Neuvillette!



Voice Artist

EN VA: Ray Chase

JP VA: KAMIYA Hiroshi



Click here to listen: https://t.co/7ecFPkmXEs#GenshinImpactFontaine #GenshinImpact #Neuvillette pic.twitter.com/welE3XGxXF — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 21, 2023

Ironically enough, not only is a Genshin Impact anime adaptation in the works but the series will be brought to life by the same studio responsible for Demon Slayer, Ufotable. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the anime covering this video game world, the player base of Genshin Impact definitely might be interested to see how this world looks via an anime adaptation.

Are you hyped for Genshin Impact's upcoming anime series?