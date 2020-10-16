Hayao Miyazaki Interview Proves He Has No Time for Demon Slayer Jealousy

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has become one of the most popular movies to ever hit theaters in Japan, becoming the most profitable film released in the East, and surprisingly, Hayao Miyazaki, the most prolific creator at the legendary Studio Ghibli has offered his thoughts on the Shonen movie's success. Unsurprisingly, Miyazaki was fairly straightforward in expressing his thoughts about the success of Ufotable's latest success, seemingly taking a break on the next film in Studio Ghibli's roster which will arrive in the form of "How Do You Live?", a popular novel released in Japan.

Ironically enough, in order to become the highest money-making movie in Japan, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train had to topple Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away to take the crown, which had previously held onto the coveted title for a number of years. Though the first-feature length film for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their demon-slaying friends has taken the top spot, it doesn't seem as if it will be able to follow Spirited Away's footsteps in another category, with that being Studio Ghibli's film earning an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture. Demon Slayer has ascended to the top of the charts when it comes to Shonen franchises, so we definitely expect more comparisons between it and the works of Studio Ghibli in the future.

Twitter User Eric Vilas-Boas shared the interview between the publication, Japan Today, and Studio Ghibli creator Hayao Miyazaki, in which the animator gave a hilarious answer as to his thoughts on Demon Slayer's success, noting that his current status is that of a "retired old man" who merely picks up trash:

Hayao Miyazaki's response to the box office success of the Demon Slayer movie: “I don’t watch TV, I don’t watch movies. I’m a retired old man picking up trash.” https://t.co/qmTjJD6Shp pic.twitter.com/SFehRq715q — Eric Vilas-Boas (@e_vb_) March 15, 2021

North American fans were astonished earlier this week when it was announced that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train would be coming to theaters in the West on April 23rd, finally giving Western audiences the chance to see the movie that has been shattering box office records around the world. On top of this, Demon Slayer is hyping the arrival of its second television season later this year, which will follow the events that take place aboard the Mugen Train.

What do you think of Miyazaki's hilarious commentary regarding Demon Slayer: Mugen Train? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Studio Ghibli.