Demon Slayer Surpasses 100 Million Sales in 2020

Demon Slayer is one of the hottest series in all of manga, and it wouldn't be too much to say the series is at the top of pop culture these days. With its first film breaking records at the box office, it is difficult to overstate how far Demon Slayer has come. And in light of a new release, it seems the manga has managed to do the unthinkable when it comes to sales.

Recently, Oricon posted its new set of sale numbers, and it was there Demon Slayer ranked at the top thanks to a new release. The manga put out its 23rd volume in Japan this week, and it turns out the volume sold nearly 2.9 million copies in its first week alone. This not only makes the new volume the largest-selling first week for any trade, but it has pushed Demon Slayer sales to a new level.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Volume 23 has sold around 2.855.000 copies in its first week, becoming the largest first week ever for a volume in Oricon's history. Volume 23 Special Edition has sold around 576.000 copies, making a combined total of 3.431.000 copies.https://t.co/JFu83335iV — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 10, 2020

After all, Demon Slayer has now sold 102,891,597 copies. This is only the second series to ever reach such a number at Oricon since the chart debuted. This is thanks to the debut of volume 23 along with its special edition volume.

Earlier this year, fans learned Demon Slayer left fans stunned when it was revealed the manga is the highest-selling of 2020. A new financial report went live which revealed Oricon charted more than 82 million sales of the manga since last November. The chart's trailing series like My Hero Academia, Kingdom, and One Piece could not hope to compete. And thanks to this new volume, it is impossible for any other series to catch up to Demon Slayer before the new year.

