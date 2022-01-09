Demon Slayer Surprises Fans With Tanjiro’s Bloodied Rage

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba pushed Tanjiro Kamado to a whole new level of power with a bloody rage in the newest episode of the series! The second season has now reached a critical point of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series as the fight between Tanjiro and the Upper Rank demonic threat Daki continues with the newest episode. The previous look at the fight showed the major gap in strength between the two of them as Tanjiro realized the limits of what he could do with his current Water Breathing fighting style. This led him to push further.

The previous episode of the series saw Tanjiro forcing himself to keep up with Daki’s speed and strength with a dangerous shortcut that saw him harming himself physically in order to tap into the Hinokami Kagura’s techniques for as long as he possibly could. This was already teased as a major detriment to his physical health, but as Tanjiro gets enraged by Daki through their fight and pushes himself blindly beyond his body’s limits, he reaches a new level of strength doused in blood and flame that’s a frightening look at what he’s truly capable of.

Episode 6 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc continues the fight between Tanjiro and Daki, and Daki soon gets to a much stronger version of herself when the torn parts of her scarf (destroyed by Inosuke and Tengen underground in the previous episode) merge back with her body. When Daki’s annoyed by the nearby humans, she uses her full strength to quickly destroy the Yoshiwara District and kill many humans in the area. This enrages Tanjiro to no end, and he soon stops breathing and keeping track of his own body altogether.

His eyes begin to fill with blood as he hones in on Daki and Daki alone. Driven by this rage, he easily begins to use more Hinokami Kagura techniques and keeps up with Daki’s speed and strength. It’s the strongest we have ever seen Tanjiro, but it also brings him to a state of near-death. By the time his mind catches up with his body, his insides have been damaged to a critical point and he’s unable to keep himself conscious even in front of Daki’s terrible power.

It’s a showcase of the kind of power Tanjiro can hope to achieve at his peak, but it’s also a showing of how little Tanjiro cares for himself in the face of saving others. It’s a power he shouldn’t tap into lightly, but what did you think of Tanjiro’s bloody rage? What do you think it means for his role in the rest of the arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!