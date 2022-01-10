Demon Slayer Breaks the Fandom with One Character’s Big Arrival

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba‘s Entertainment District Arc continues to thrill anime fans (especially those let down by Season 2’s initial Mugen Train Arc redo). The Demon Slayer Corps has flushed out the Upper Rank demon hiding in the Red Light District: Upper Rank Six, Daki. However, Daki has Tanjiro isolated in a pivotal battle, and in Episode 39 “Layered Memories” Tanjiro learns just how deadly an Upper Rank demon truly is.

(Demon Slayer Episode 39 SPOILERS Follow!) To take down a Daki, Tanjiro taps into the power of the Hinokami Kagura. It’s not enough, Daki still thrashes Tanjiro and lays waste to an entire section of the Red Light District. When the Sun Breathing style leaves Tanjiro incapacitated, Nezuko springs from her box, ready to rumble!

Demon Slayer fans were especially hyped when one key character finally made his full-fledged debut during Tanjiro’s battle: Yoriichi Tsugikuni!

Here Comes The Artwork…

Demon Slayer manga fans don’t want to spoil things, but artwork is a pretty safe way to express their excitement without spilling any beans.

Them Anime Theories Tho…

LMFAO STOP TELLING THE ANIME ONLYS THAT YORIICHI IS TANJIROS DAD IM CRYINF AT THEIR THEORIES — finn ☆ (@giyuuliker) January 10, 2022

Manga fans are having a good laugh about what the anime take away from these Yoriichi teaser scenes.

Slow-Burn Rollout

all the yoriichi anime appearances thus far pic.twitter.com/P4TnJG7mZK — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) January 10, 2022

The Demon Slayer anime has been taking the slow-burn approach to letting Yoriichi in the door.

I Know That Voice!

YORIICHI HAS THE SAME VA AS KAKASHI I WIN ?!?! pic.twitter.com/7OOazFhSyB — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) January 9, 2022

INFO| O PATRÃO! Kazuhiko Inoue (voz do Kakashi de naruto) é o seiyuu que dará voz ao grande Yoriichi de "Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yukaku-hen" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R3VyIDwXaZ — Animes In Japan 🇯🇵 (@animesinjapan) January 9, 2022

Yes, the voice of Yoriichi in Demon Slayer is the same voice as Kakashi in Naruto: actor Kazuhiko Inoue!

Hashtag: DEAD

The Demon Slayer fandom has heard the voice of Yoriichi and they are just trying to recover.

Sounds So Good!

In Demon Slayer Episode 39 we actually heard Yoriichi speak – and fans are loving it.

THERE IT IS!

AND THERE IT IS pic.twitter.com/tuZqjNTbVH — ashley (@YORIICHlS) January 9, 2022

Insert that Leo DiCaprio Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood meme.