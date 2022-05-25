Demon Slayer Fan Channels Zenitsu in Wild New Stunt Video

✖

Demon Slayer's rise in popularity has been staggering, to say the least, with the Shonen series created by Koyoharu Gotouge becoming one of the most-watched anime series and the manga sales rivaling those of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda's pirate masterpiece that has sold countless copies over the decades. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to pull off a wild move performed by none other than Zenitsu, the scaredy-cat member of the Demon Slayer Corps who recently had quite the showing when it came to the story of the Entertainment District Arc.

Zenitsu is a rather unique character in the Shonen franchise that introduced us to the likes of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and more colorful characters. Being terrified of nearly everything while also constantly pursuing the opposite sex, Zenitsu has trained hard in the mastery of his lightning sword techniques, but can only truly access his full power when he is unconscious. Throughout the final battle against Gyutaro and Daki during the Entertainment District Arc in Demon Slayer's second season, Zenitsu was asleep throughout it but was still one of the most powerful swordsmen that the demonic siblings had faced to date.

Reddit User XeahCeleste shared this beyond impressive stunt that sees the fan of Demon Slayer doing a mid-air flip that would even rival anything we've seen from Zenitsu in the Shonen series to date:

The third season, unsurprisingly, has already been confirmed by the animation house responsible for Demon Slayer's television series, Ufotable, with the upcoming episodes set to dive into the Swordsmith Village Arc. Following the battle against Gyutaro and Daki, the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps will need to go through some serious rehab to get back to one hundred percent, but definitely expect Zenitsu to have a major role in the series moving forward.

Though the anime series will continue, the manga has already brought the story of Tanjiro and his friends to an end, leaving many Shonen fans to wonder how many more seasons, and/or movies, Demon Slayer will produce before the anime adaptation also comes to a close.

Who is your favorite member of the Demon Slayer Corps? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen.