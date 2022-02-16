Demon Slayer Shares Zenitsu’s Hilarious Reaction to Season 2’s Big Battle

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba revealed Zenitsu Agatsuma’s unsurprising reaction to the giant Entertainment District arc battle! The final episode of the second season officially brought the fight against the Upper Six demonic siblings to an end. It was a major victory for Tanjiro Kamado and the others, but it was far from an easy one as each of them took on some hefty damage throughout the course of the fight. Although Tanjiro and Tengen arguably took the most damage throughout, Inosuke and Zenitsu were also on the razor’s edge heading into the final episode of the season.

Though while Tanjiro, Tengen, and Inosuke are fully aware of the massive fight that they had gone through, Zenitsu was actually asleep the entire time. As fans know well enough from his action in the first season of the series, Zenitsu is often the last person to figure out that he’s in the middle of the fight. But this time his sleep had carried him all throughout the Entertainment District arc, and fans finally got to see what he really felt about it all in the finale. Check it out in action as spotted by @jayvjose on Twitter:

The final episode of the second season began with Tanjiro figuring out that he actually survived the fight with Gyutaro despite the final moments of the penultimate episode looked pretty bleak. He doesn’t get much time to mull over it, however, as Tanjiro soon overhears Zenitsu screaming out for help. Zenitsu cries and reveals that he just woke up, and is surprised to find his body hurts all over. He wonders if his legs are broken (which they might be considering he overextended himself with the use of his Godspeed technique), and has no idea what is even happening.

This raises a lot of questions about Zenitsu's role in the franchise going forward as while it is a pretty set gag for the franchise as a whole, it definitely takes the wind out of his sails in just how much he has improved since the first season. It's hard to watch Zenitsu train alongside the others, but he doesn't get to enjoy the fruits of it if his's just asleep the entire time. But what do you think? How do you feel knowing Zenitsu somehow slept through the entire fight? Just how sound of a sleeper is he?