Major Shonen Jump Creator to Return With New 2026 Series After 6 Years

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is set to introduce a new wave of series through the rest of the month, and this includes a major creator returning to the magazine six years after their last full series came to an end. Shonen Jump has kicked off a new slate of cancellations for the Summer following the early end of Akira Inui’s Alien Headbutt. But with a cancellation of one project, it means that a new series is going to be making its debut as it hopes for its chance to be a next major hit with fans.

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Shonen Jump has announced it will be introducing three new series through the month of June, and with Alien Headbutt’s cancellation, the first of these new manga stories is coming this coming week. The first of these new series is titled Animal Signal, and it’s from a writer and artist duo who have plenty of experience with Shonen Jump before. The art is going to be most noticeable as it’s provided by Taishi Tsutsui, the creator behind We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, which ended back in 2020.

We Never Learn Creator Returns to Shonen Jump With Animal Signal

Courtesy of Shueisha

Animal Signal will be making its debut in the June 8th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and We Never Learn: BOKUBEN creator Taishi Tsutsui will be providing the art for the new series (which you can see a preview of in the visual above). This will be a new work for the creator six years after the end of that series, and unfortunately a year after his most recent cancelled effort, Syd Craft: Love Is a Mystery. Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess creator Robinson Haruhara will be writing the series, so the two creators are joining their efforts for the new project.

It’s not quite clear what fans can expect to see from the new series outside of the tease that the main characters are working for an agency that communicates with animals, so it’s certainly going to be a new Shonen Jump debut to keep an eye on. With Tsutsui’s unfortunate luck for not getting his second major effort off the ground with its first year of serialization (to the point where even a crossover with We Never Learn didn’t help save it either), there’s a hope that it works out better this go around.

What’s Next for Shonen Jump?

Courtesy of Shueisha

This is the first of three new series planned for a launch within Shonen Jump through the rest of June. Green Green Greens creator Terasaka Kento will be coming back to the magazine after their own cancellation with the debut of HAL FORUMLA, and then it will be followed by the debut of Reiya Machida’s Canon Master. This in order to make room for the next major debuts coming to the magazine.

There are also a number of long running Shonen Jump series that are in the midst of their final arcs. Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi could literally end within the next two weeks if it wanted to as it just cleared a major battle, Blue Box is in the midst of its final arc, Hima-Ten! is inching closer than ever to its final confession, Sakamoto Days has been in the midst of its own final battles, and Witch Watch is one big final battle after another. Anything could end, so fans need to pay attention.

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