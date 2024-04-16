Detective Conan Strikes Again as 27th Movie Breaks Box Office Records

It is a shame Detective Conan has yet to reach the same highs in America that it enjoys overseas. When it comes to top-earning titles, Detective Conan (otherwise known as Case Closed) knows how to turn a profit. From its manga to its TV anime, the mystery series is a big deal. Now, its box office numbers are turning heads globally as Detective Conan's 27th film is still breaking box office boundaries.

The whole thing went live this past week as Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram went live. The new movie is the 27th under Detective Conan's thumb, and it made a historic launch in Japan. The movie grossed 3.3 billion yen in its opening weekend which equates to nearly $22 million USD. For a market the size of Japan, that showing is downright stunning, and Detective Conan's film now marks Japan's second highest-grossing opening to date.

Clearly, Detective Conan is enjoying a renaissance in Japan and throughout much of Asia. The mystery series is as ubiquitous as Pokemon in the region, and its recent box office hauls prove as much. Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram has made waves at the box office, and it is only outdone by one movie in the series. In April 2023, Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine went live, and it grossed $22.2 million with its opening. During its entire run, the film earned nearly $90 million USD, and now Detective Conan's newest feature is eager to top that turnout.

If you are not familiar with Detective Conan, well – there is a lot to catch up on. It has more movies on hand than the Pokemon anime, and that doesn't even account for its long-running TV anime. For those wanting a taste of its story, you can find much of Detective Conan streaming on Crunchyroll and Pluto. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Detective Conan below:

"Jimmy Kudo, the son of a world-renowned mystery writer, is a high school detective who has cracked the most baffling of cases. One day while on a date with his childhood friend Rachel Moore, Jimmy observes a pair of men in black involved in some shady business. The men capture Jimmy and give him a poisonous substance to rub out their witness. But instead of killing him, it turns him into a little kid! Jimmy takes on the pseudonym Conan Edogawa and continues to solve all the difficult cases that come his way. All the while, he's looking for the men in black and the mysterious organization they're with in order to find a cure for his miniature malady."

What do you think about this latest box office outing by Detective Conan?