New Detective Pikachu Chinese Posters Drop!

Detective Pikachu is on the way and his arrival cannot be stopped! This week will see the world of Pokemon revisited in movie theaters across the world and with that upcoming release, we now see the drop of a number of posters for the film out of China. If you want to see extreme close ups of some of your favorite live action Pokemon, read below!

New Detective Pikachu movie posters for China. May 10th. pic.twitter.com/mQKPa8LB7S — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 30, 2019

Here are the last two. pic.twitter.com/JeiWx8wkaq — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 6, 2019

The posters themselves feature the titular Detective Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Bulbasaur, Mr. Mime, Snubbull, Psyduck, and Ludicolo. From the trailers alone, we know that this is only a fraction of the Pokemon that will be appearing in the film with appearances from the likes of Greninja and Mewtwo peppered throughout as well. The Pokemon themselves work well in the live action setting, merging into a real life scene while still fitting into the Pokemon Universe that’s already been established for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User ZehugeEX was the first to share these posters which give some of the best examinations of the Pokemon characters that we’ll see to date. While there have been several Pokemon animated films and more than a thousand episodes of the anime, Detective Pikachu will be the first time that we see this world presented in a live action setting. While fans were originally skeptical at the choice of Ryan Reynolds as the voice of our favorite electric rodent, with many vying for a voice such as Danny Devito, a lot of worries have been placated since seeing footage of Reynolds chugging down coffee and battling a larger than life Charizard.

Detective Pikachu releases in theaters on May 9th in the United States from Warner Bros Pictures. The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!