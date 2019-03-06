‘Detective Pikachu’: Here’s All The Film’s Live-Action Pokemon Designs

Detective Pikachu will shock its way into theaters this summer, and the Internet is already obsessed with the live-action venture. After years rolling out video games and anime projects, Pokemon is turning to Hollywood to undertake a new journey, and the world of live-action pocket monsters has only just begun.

If you are eager to get a close-up look at your favorite Pokemon, then you are in luck. The team at The Pokemon Company are looking to the franchise’s popular trading card game to unveil new looks at the film’s creatures. From Charmander to Machamp, a slew of live-action Pokemon are getting their own cards, and ComicBook.com has collected them for you.

Below, you can find close-up stills of all the Detective Pikachu cards released so far. The promotional pieces showcases new stills of each Pokemon while detailing trivia about each monster. Not only do these cards give individual looks at each live-action monster, but they tease several new creatures Detective Pikachu has not spotlighted in trailers yet such as Ditto and Slaking.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Charizard

Charizard is a staple Pokemon from the first generation, and this live-action look proves the Fire-type is even deadlier in real life.

Arcanine

Arcanine is carrying on an anime tradition with this live-action poster; The fiery Pokemon is seen working in a Ryme City police precinct, so you know Officer Jenny would be proud.

Psyduck

Detective Pikachu hasn’t given word on whether Team Rocket will play a part in its story, but Psyduck regardless of Jesse’s appearance!

Bulbasaur

When it comes to starters, Bulbasaur is a clear favorite amongst Pokemon die-hards, and the Grass-type looks more adorable than ever in this film!

Ludicolo

Ludicolo has got the caffeine and rhythm in him, so it’s only a matter of time until a dancing Lucidolo becomes the next baby Groot…?

Morelull

Morelull may not be as well-known to classic Pokemon fans, but this lovely creature will become a quick favorite to audiences… just, be sure not to get in the way of this creature’s twinkly spores!

Charmander

Charmander is one of the most-recognizable Pokemon out there, and this poster proves the starter burns as bright in live action as in the anime.

Magikarp

Magikarp may be a joke Pokemon for many, but this flip-flopping fish isn’t something to laugh at. They were once very powerful Water-type creatures, and its evolution Gyarados proves its strength is in there somewhere still.

Ditto

Ditto can be anything it wants, and fans are glad to see this live-action take makes the transformative monster more adorable than gelatinous.

Greninja

Greninja is one of Pokemon‘s most intense starter evolutions, and it seems Detective Pikachu will bring its deadly tongue attacks to a whole new level.

Detective Pikachu

Ash’s Pikachu is all sorts of cute, and Detective Pikachu is here to join the adorable brigade. This live-action venture nailed its take on the electric starter, and Pikachu’s magnifying glass only enhances his sweet looks.

Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime might be a stay-at-home help to Ash’s mom in the anime, but the pocket monster has a bigger role in Detective Pikachu. The pantomime can withstand interrogations under pressure, and his cartoonish looks are bound to make the Pokemon a standout.

Machamp

Machamp may look like the type to fight in illegal underground rings, but Detective Pikachu has roped the Fighting-type into police work as an upstanding Poke Citizen.

Jigglypuff

What is there to say about Jigglypuff that hasn’t already been sung? The floaty Pokemon is already a clear hit with fans, and their sweet voice will thrill audiences when Jigglypuff hits the big screen.

Snubbull

Snubbull may look rough on the outside, but the Fairy-type pocket monster is all sort on the inside. Just, don’t cross its trainer and all will be well!

Slaking

Slaking is considered by many to be a Snorlax follower, and this creature’s live-action looks prove the lazy pair would get along well… and plug up ever route in Kanto is given the chance.

Lickitung

Lickitung is one of Pokemon’s slimiest creatures, but its distinct body will have fans sticking out their own tongues for a measuring match when all is said and done.