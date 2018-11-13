‘Detective Pikachu’ Reveals Official Synopsis

Detective Pikachu‘s first trailer has finally dropped, and the results have been interesting. Fans did not expect such a hyper-realistic take on the series’ designs, but they also didn’t expect such an entertaining first look.

Fans also got a taste for what the film was going to be about as it sets up a dynamic between a boy and a talking Pikachu, and now there’s more detail from the film’s official synopsis.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

In the trailer, fans see how Tim (Justice Smith) finds a Pikachu rooting around in his dad’s office at night. According to the synopsis, this is because Pikachu was Tim’s father’s former partner. When Tim’s father, Harry, goes missing, the two team up in order to solve the mystery. The synopsis hints that there’s an even bigger secret in hiding, and that’s reflected in the trailer as well.

Fans see an exploding volcano (or mountain, it’s unclear) toward the end of the debut trailer, and this could be tied into the “shocking plot” that could destroy the world and “threaten[s] the whole Pokemon universe.” Whatever that plot may be, it’s sure to be an entertaining ride. Even if it isn’t, the ride’s going to be worth it to see all of these wild new takes on series favorites.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10, 2019. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro.