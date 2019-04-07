‘Detective Pikachu’ Gets New International Poster

Detective Pikachu is set to hit up theaters next month, and fans feel like their about to max out hype for the film. After all, this live-action take on Pokemon has earned some solid reactions from fans thus far, and that isn’t about to change so close to the film’s release.

Thanks to a new poster, Detective Pikachu is looking cuter than ever, and fans are getting good looks at its Pokemon in all their adorable glory.

Recently, an international poster for Detective Pikachu went live, and the colorful piece can be seen below. The piece shows off the film’s logo in Chinese, but its main draw is in all the Pokemon clustered around Tim and Lucy, the film’s human leads.

A new Chinese international poster for ‘DETECTIVE PIKACHU’ has been officially released. (Source: @gavinfeng97) pic.twitter.com/4ALVW0HxR5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 2, 2019

Pikachu can be seen up front and centered with his deerstalker cap on. In the background, a slew of lifelike Pokemon can be seen, and they should be easy enough to recognize.

To the left, Snorlax can be found in all his super cute glory. The sleepy Pokemon is seen smiling while Psyduck has a crisis before him. Other Pokemon like Jigglypuff, Snubbull, Charmander, Aipom, Mr. Mime, Ludicolo, and more can be seen backing up Pikchu. And, in the back right, Charizard looks like he is ready to square up against Tim should the guy make any wrong moves.

Detective Pikachu was directed by Rob Letterman and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. It is scheduled for a release on May 10, and the official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

