14 Years Later, Hunter x Hunter’s Latest Arc May Be Closer to Its End Than Ever

Written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, the Hunter x Hunter manga began serialization in 1998 and remains one of the biggest series in Weekly Shonen Jump. Despite the continuing success of the series, which has been told for almost three decades, manga chapters have been released intermittently due to creator Yoshihiro Togashi’s continuing health issues. For several years now, Shueisha has been accommodating Togashi with his schedule, supporting the creator’s decision to work at his own pace instead of following any kind of weekly or even quarterly schedule. Usually, series such as D.Gray-man and Back Clover that face multiple hiatuses due to the creator’s health end up transitioning into another magazine.

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However, Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for a while and returns every once in a while with a few chapters. In the second half of 2024, the manga released 10 new chapters, and it returned with Chapter 411 this year. As the manga continues its Succession Contest Arc, Togashi keeps working on new chapters, and he’s way ahead of schedule. A recent update from the creator’s official X handle confirms that Chapters 425 to 429 are already in their last stages of production. This means that fans won’t have to wait longer for th the next batch of chapters.

When Will Hunter x Hunter End The Succession Contest Arc?

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Although the creator has been sharing promising updates on X for a while, there’s no confirmation on exactly when the arc will conclude. On the bright side, with how fast Togashi has been working for a while, we can easily say that the story is sprinting full speed ahead to conclude the arc. The Succession Contest Arc kicked off with Chapter 340, which was released in March 2012. Due to the frequent hiatuses, the arc is still ongoing. It’s one of the best arcs in the series as it puts Kurapia in the center. The story follows him when he gets entangled with the royal family of the Kakin Empire.

The battle for the crown has begun, and the winner will be the sole survivor in a deathmatch among the 14 princes. Kurapika takes on the job of protecting the 9th prince, but he’s disappointed to find out he is entangled with the youngest prince of the Kingdom. However, he still carries on with the job since his true goal is to recover the last remaining scarlet eyes of his clan from the 4th prince. The story has featured several exciting plot twists so far, as it happens to be the second-longest arc in the series.