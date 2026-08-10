Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Finally Confirms Its Return After Indefinite Hiatus (But There’s a Catch)

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok shocked fans with the unexpected hiatus in January this year when the manhwa artist, Jin, had to be enlisted in mandatory military service. Since the light novel is written by Daul, it’s considered a spin-off rather than a direct continuation of the main story written by Chugong. The manhwa adaptation was released in July 2024 and became one of the most beloved action fantasy series ever thanks to the popularity of the original story. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok follows Sung Suho, the son of Sung Jinwoo and Cha Haein, who was introduced in the epilogue of the original series.

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The latest update from the official X handle of Tapas confirms that the light novel is making a highly anticipated comeback on August 12th, 2026. Tapas is the official global platform for both the manhwa and the light novel, where fans can read the translated versions of both mediums. While the novel is already concluded, the translated version has been serializing on Tapas for global fans since 2024. Additionally, in September last year, the novel went on an indefinite hiatus after releasing Chapter 318. The light novel releases new chapters every three days, and the translated version is almost in its final stretch. While fans await the manhwa’s return, they can finally catch up with the main story.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Manhwa Has Yet to Confirm Its Return

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Since the mandatory military service in South Korea lasts for about 18 to 21 months, the publishers couldn’t wait that long for Jin’s return. Along with the indefinite hiatus, it was also confirmed that the manhwa will return with a different artist. The manhwa went on a hiatus after the Season 2 finale, bidding farewell to the series’ lead artist. Usually, the hiatus between seasons lasts for a few months, so we can expect an update on its return soon.

However, while no new chapters have been released in several months, the manhwa has officially released the English version of Volume 1. The second volume will be released on October 20th, while the third volume will be out on January 19th, 2027. While YenPress has yet to update the cover, @SoloLevelUpdate on X shared it for fans as Juho returns on the cover.

What’s Next For Solo Leveling Fans?

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After making fans wait for more than a year, Solo Leveling finally shared an update in July this year during the Anime Expo. The main story will continue in a feature-length film, picking up from where the second season of the anime left off. However, apart from a key visual and a concept video, the film has yet to share any updates on its release date.

The second season wraps up after the Jeju Island Arc, one of the most beloved arcs in the story. However, Jinwoo’s journey will continue to get even more dangerous from here on out as he unravels the mystery about the world. The film will introduce several new characters, including the powerful National Hunters from around the world and the mysterious monarchs.





