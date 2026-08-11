My Hero Academia Creator’s New Manga Deserves To Be a Longer Series

Two years after My Hero Academia reached its conclusion, Kohei Horikoshi returned with a new one-shot manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The one-shot was released on August 10th, 2026, and caused quite a buzz thanks to the creator’s highly anticipated return. This is the first time since My Hero Academia‘s debut in 2014 that the creator has worked on a completely new story. Thanks to his exceptional talent, the new one-shot titled Quit Laughing, Shijima, was received quite warmly among fans. This comedy horror manga immediately began trending on the Manga Plus app, where you can read his latest work for free. Horikishoki has always been one of the most respected artists in the industry, and his one-shot contains several stunning visuals, confirming that the creator’s art is just as amazing as ever.

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However, the one-shot doesn’t seem to do justice to the world-building and the potential it holds to flesh out the story as well as the characters. Luckily, it’s not uncommon for Shonen Jump to extend one-shots if the work receives a good reception. In most cases, one-shots are released to test the waters so the publishers can decide if it’s worth continuing as a full-fledged serialization on WSJ, which already has limited slots. This is why it’s not completely out of the question for the creator to either extend Quit Laughing, Shijima, or even return with a completely new series before long.

What Is Quit Laughing, Shijima About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

the entire story is wrapped up within 60 pages, but it has more than enough potential to be a complete serialization. The one-shot introduces a completely different world than the one fans were familiar with in My Hero Academia. The story takes place in a small seaside city, where Azumi, a young boy who recently transferred to the school in the city, encounters a strange girl named Shijima. Her laughter is infectious, and she is always at the center of attention because of it. However, while she has everyone’s attention around her, there is something dangerous lurking in the seas around the town. Not only that, but the only one who can witness the strange occurrences is Azumi.

He soon learns that the young girl is meant to be the latest sacrifice from the city’s people. The city has a long-standing history of sacrificing its citizens to appease the elder god of the sea. Unwilling to let the tragedy happen, Azumi decides to save the girl at all costs. The story introduces a promising concept, as the protagonist is the only one with a special ability, unlike MHA, where Deku stood out for not having a quirk. The story also appears to be much darker than My Hero Academia and consists of heavy themes with creepy character designs that showcase Horikoshi’s talent at drawing gritty details suitable for a horror genre.